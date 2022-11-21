Read Yogi Adityanath's Reason Behind Appeal To Gujarat Voters To 'disband' Congress

Amid the ongoing faceoff ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and again reminded the voters in the state to honour "Mahatma Gandhi's desire to disband Congress after independence". Exemplifying Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath further signalled towards the upcoming end of the Congress era.

Addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Porbandar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Bapu had called for disbanding of Congress after independence. The time has come to make Bapu's dream a reality. Out of 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress has only two seats. BJP is here to provide security and ensure prosperity in the state."

"A huge wave of nationalism is going on in the Porbandar district of Gujarat, a symbol of India's glory. There is unwavering public faith in BJP's good governance and development. BJP's massive victory in Porbandar is assured from Janashish," he added.

Notably, the voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress in Gujarat

Being a star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on November 18 entered the poll battle of Gujarat. Tearing into Congress, Adityanath stated that time has come to "immerse the grand old party in the Narmada".

Addressing poll meetings in Assembly constituencies of Morbi, Bharuch and Surat, BJP ledaer and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Congress can neither ensure development, nor prosperity, security and country’s global prestige. What’s the point in supporting a party that can’t respect your faith, be part of your joys and sorrows and prefers terrorism to nationalism."

"Neither the Congress, nor the Aam Aadmi Party can provide security, jobs, prosperity and development. They are best known for unleashing lawlessness, mafia and anarchy," he added.

Poll battle in Gujarat

Gujarat has always proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the BJP and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, and Alpesh Thakor. Notably, Hardik Patel joined BJP in June this year.

BJP emerged victorious winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party bagged an impressive 77 seats in the last assembly elections. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. He was then replaced by Bhupendra Patel.