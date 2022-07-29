'Ready For Encounter, Will Be 5 Steps Ahead Of UP': Karnataka Min Amid BJP Leader's Murder

At the time Dakshina Kannada witnessed three back-to-back murders, Karnataka Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN in a massive statement said that they were 'ready for the encounter of the culprits' on Friday. Speaking to the media, Ashwathnarayan CN said that it was the wish of the people of Karnataka that such heinous incidents do not take place in the state, and acting on their wishes, 'action will be taken, culprits will be nabbed and if need be, they are ready for encounter'.

"We will go five steps forward than Uttar Pradesh. We will give a better model than UP. Karnataka is a progressive state and model state, we don't need to follow anyone," said the Minister, who holds the portfolio of Higher Education in the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, talking about the recent murders. The statement from the Minister came after the CM said that in these cases, they 'would follow the model of UP if required'.

Three back-to-back murders in Dakshina Kannada

The series of barbaric murders in the coastal region began with 18-year-old B Masood being attacked by eight persons in a road rage case in the Kalanja village in Sullia taluk on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries, the next day, i.e., July 21. The Bellare police, investigating the Masood murder case, arrested all the eight accused.

After 6 days, i.e., on July 26, BJP Yuva Morch member Praveen Nettaru was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete while he was returning home after completing his business for the day and shutting his poultry shop in the Bellare village.

On Thursday, the police arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder. The accused have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor in Haveri district and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. Zakir is 29 years old and is a resident of Savanoor whereas Mohammed Shafiq who is 27 years old belongs to Bellare. Shafiq and Zakhir are reportedly the conspirators, but the assailants are still to be apprehended.

On July 28, a 23-year-old Fazil Mangalpet, was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru by a gang of miscreants.