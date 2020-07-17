Gajendra Shekhawat 'Ready To Face Probe'; Says Voice In Congress' Rajasthan Tape Isn't His

After the Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs, the minister has responded. Speaking to Republic TV, Shekhawat refuted the allegations and said that he is ready for any probe into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a news conference said, "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government."

'The audio does not have my voice'

Shekhawat said, "I am ready to face any investigation. The audio doesn't have my voice and that is fake audio." The Minister also said that he does not know about any Sanjay Jain whose name has also been mentioned in the audiotape.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday said that the party is planning to file a case against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in poaching MLAs to topple Rajasthan government. "I have complained to Special Operations Group (SOG) seeking an investigation, registration of case and appropriate action," Joshi said while speaking to ANI.

The statement from Joshi came after Randeep Singh Surjewala earlier read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP. Congress has suspended Sharma and another MLA Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in horse-trading of MLAs and demanded registration of a case against them.

Sachin Pilot moves Rajasthan High Court

Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders on Thursday moved the high court, challenging the notices from the Rajasthan Speaker over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly. The matter is scheduled to be heard before a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Friday, which is also the deadline that the Speaker's office gave the MLAs to file their replies to the notices.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president on July 14. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

