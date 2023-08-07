'Ready To Hold Discussion On Manipur,' Amit Shah Challenges Opposition Block I.N.D.I.A

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Monday said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur violence and that they have nothing to hide.

"I am ready for discussion on Manipur...We have nothing to hide. You (The opposition) are the ones who have something to hide that you are not letting discussion happen...If Kharge Ji says yes to a discussion on August 11, then I am also ready for it", he said.

The statement came while he was replying to the Opposition’s allegations on the NCT Of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and stated that the bill on Delhi services does not violate the Supreme Court judgment.

NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha following the uproar by opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A and is now left for the President's approval.

He said, "Delhi Services Bill in no way violates Supreme Court judgment. The bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance in the national capital. It aims to curb abuse of power by the Delhi government."

The Home Minister also stated that the bill was first brought by Congress when it was in power. "I want to assure that none of the provisions of the bill are changed from what it was in the Congress regime,"

He also accused the grand old party of appeasing the Aam Aadmi Party by "opposing the bill it itself brought."

Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Shah said, "Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems...In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'....Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right."

He added, "We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring Emergency...Congress has no right to speak on democracy."

What is the Delhi Ordinance Bill?

The Delhi Services Bill gives the Central Government the authority to create regulations governing the affairs of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Bill would also grant the Centre authority over the functions, terms, and conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Delhi Ordinance Bill also empowers the LG to exercise his sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority.