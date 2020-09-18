What Of Akali Dal's NDA Future After Harsimrat Quits Modi Cabinet? Sukhbir Badal Answers

Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills passed by the Lok Sabha, the party said on Thursday that it will decide on whether to continue its alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or not, at a later date.

The Lok Sabha had passed two of the bills by voice vote on Thursday. Another farm sector bill - the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill - was passed on Tuesday. These three bills are meant to replace the previous ordinances promulgated by the government.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his party is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare and its future course of action and whether to stay in the NDA alliance or not will be decided in a party meeting later. The party has two MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.

READ | Lok Sabha Passes Three Farm Bills After Heated Debate; SAD Minister Resigns, Cong Walk Out

Kaur resigns from Union cabinet

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who tendered her resignation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said, "I don't want to be part of a government which brought farm sector bills without addressing apprehensions of farmers." Her resignation came soon after Sukhbir Singh, her husband, strongly opposed the bills in the Lok Sabha, saying they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab. In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the PM, Kaur said, “My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers.”

READ | Punjab CM Scoffs At Harsimrat Badal's Resignation From Modi Cabinet, Terms It 'theatrics'

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- in Lok Sabha, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work put in by successive Punjab governments and farmers to build the agriculture sector.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, however, scoffed at Kaur’s resignation as the Union Minister and alleged it was 'theatrics' enacted by Akali Dal. Pointing out that the Akali Dal had not quit from the BJP-led NDA coalition, he said that her resignation was done to save Akali Dal's 'dwindling political fortunes'. The Congress has firmly opposed the three farm ordinances, with the Punjab Assembly, passing a resolution rejecting all of them - terming them anti-farmer.

READ | Punjab CM Backstabbed Farmers Over Agriculture Bills: SAD

READ | Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns From Modi Cabinet Opposing Three Farm Bills