'Ready To Repeal Hindu Undivided Law?' Sitaram Yechury's Counter To Assam CM's UCC Pitch

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday responded to the demand for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) raised by several BJP Chief Ministers. The CPI(M) leader questioned whether the people who are talking about implementing UCC across the country are ready to repeal laws relating to Hindu Undivided Family Law (HUF). Yechury's remark came a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma backed the UCC and claimed that every Muslim woman wants it to be implemented.

"Some people are talking about UCC. Are they ready to repeal law related to Hindu Undivided Law? They should first answer this question", quipped Sitaram Yechury.

What is Hindu Undivided Family (HUF)?

HUF or Hindu Undivided Family comprises all persons lineally descended from a common ancestor and includes their wives and unmarried daughters. Normally, a joint Hindu family would consist of a male Hindu, his wife and his unmarried daughters. However, the daughter ceases to be a member of her father’s family upon marriage and then becomes a member of her husband’s family. Nonetheless, the existence of a joint estate is not an essential prerequisite to constituting a joint family. A joint Hindu family or Hindu Undivided Family can also consist of a single male member and widows of deceased male members. It is pertinent to note that a HUF cannot be created under a contract, it is created automatically in a Hindu Family.

'Everybody wants UCC,' claims Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Joining the chorus calling for the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stated that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to provide justice to all Muslim women. While speaking to the media during his visit to New Delhi, Sarma said, "Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that to implement the Uniform Civil Code, the state government will constitute a committee.

Uniform Civil Code

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the religious scriptures govern the personal laws of various communities.

It is significant to mention here that Article 44 of the Indian Constitution lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the citizens throughout the territory of India. Notably, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

