‘Ready To Rock And Roll’: RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's Daughter Donates Kidney To Him

Days after suffering a kidney ailment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav is all set to get a kidney transplant on Monday. His operation is underway at the moment. His daughter Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to her father. This came after the RJD chief was suffering from kidney-related problems for a long time and was advised of a transplant.

Acharya was operated on before her Lalu Prasad Yadav as she was the donor. Notably, her operation has been completed successfully. Sharing the information Lalu's other daughter Misa Bharti said, "Donor operation of younger sister Rohini has been done successfully. He is completely healthy now in ICU. Dad's operation is going on now."

Before undergoing the operation, Acharya took to Twitter and shared a pre-surgery photo with her father. "Ready to rock and roll," she tweeted. She also asked her followers to wish her good luck.

Rohni's kidney had the best match

After Rohini Acharya stepped up to donate her kidney to her father, her brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav informed the reason behind her decision. Revealing the reason, the RJD leader said, "My sister's kidney had the best match with that of my father's kidney and therefore, we decided to go ahead with it."

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). My sister's (Rohini) kidney had the best match, so we went ahead with it," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI.

Rohini steps up to donate kidney to her father

After Lalu Prasad Yadav was advised of a kidney transplant, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to step in and give one of her two kidneys to her father. Rohini also posted a series of tweets and said, "My parents are God to me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. All of you are getting special love and respect. I have become emotional. I want to say my heartfelt thanks to all of you."