'Ready To Vacate Nalanda Seat For Nitish Kumar': JDU MP Backs Nitish's PM Ambitions

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is making efforts towards bringing the opposition parties together. The Lok Sabha elections are now less than a year away. The possibility that Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, running in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has also gained more traction due to speculations that he will run for Prime Ministership.

This is being supported by his party, JDU as well. Amidst this, Kaushalendra Kumar, JDU MP in Lok Sabha, has offered to vacate the Nalanda seat for Nitish Kumar.

Kaushalendra stated, "I will request Nitish Kumar to contest from Nalanda as it is his traditional seat and I am his representative. We want him to become the Prime Minister of this country."

Furthermore, Kaushalendra Kumar stated that he would do anything for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He claimed that all he is today is due to Nitish. "Nitish Kumar has made me an MP from a common worker," he stated.

"We want him to fight from Nalanda and become the prime minister of the country. Today he is needed for the country, such leaders are needed even today. We keep talking to the leaders of other states. He has handled many ministries as well. All the MPs across the country, we speak to, appreciate the Chief Minister. We have faith and belief that tomorrow will be of Nitish Kumar," he stated.

Another JDU leader and Minister in the Bihar government, Ashok Chaudhary said, "It is up to Nitish Kumar whether he will contest the elections or not. But it is a good thing that the people of the party are requesting him to contest the elections."

Nitish’s opposition unity spree

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar is constantly trying to bring the opposition together. He is continuously meeting with the leaders of the opposing parties. He met Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal, on April 24 in Kolkata. Both leaders described the meeting as satisfactory.

Nitish Kumar also met Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, that same evening in Lucknow. Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was also present. Following the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that he was doing everything in his ability to uphold democracy. We support Nitish Kumar in his campaign to unseat the BJP because unemployment and inflation are at an all-time high, the SP chief stated.