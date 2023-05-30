Putting an end to the festering leadership tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a big statement a day after Congress projected unity between him and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot after holding a key meeting. The grand old party announced that all is well between both the leaders as they have agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections together.

Rajasthan CM asserted that he is ready to work with Pilot as everybody has to work collectively to retain the power in the state. He further said that in the meeting, deliberations were done on how the members needed to perform their duties better. The role will be allocated by the party high command, added Gehlot.

CM Gehlot said, "If he (Sachin Pilot) is in the party then why won't he work together? The high command is there to decide the key posts and we are not involved. For me, the position is not important as I have been the CM thrice. I have always been given the opportunity to work and today it's my duty to do the work that the high command wants, which is to win the election".

He further said, "You win trust by giving trust. If everyone will walk together then our govt will be repeated. If you will remain loyal to the party then as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention the one who keeps patience gets a chance someday".

Ashok Gehlot added that in the last 5 years, he has left no stone unturned in providing the best governance along with making schemes stating that the entire Rajasthan is aware of it. "Now if PM Modi comes or Amit Shah, I know for sure the people know who has delivered the work here", he said.

Top Congress leadership led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held marathon discussions with Gehlot and Pilot on Monday evening. Party general secretary K C Venugopal and in-charge of state affairs Sukhjinder Randhawa were also present in the meeting.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Venugopal informed that both the leaders will work together and it is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for the Congress party. He added, "Ashok ji and Sachin ji have agreed to the proposal which is that all the high command will take the decision".

The meeting comes close on the heels of Pilot's "ultimatum" that if three demands he made from the state government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation. This was the first time after a long gap that the Rajasthan chief minister and his former deputy met face-to-face in the presence of top party leadership.

