'Ready With Plan B' Says Congress Amid Buzz Of NCP's Talks With BJP

Amidst the speculations of NCP leader Ajit Pawar considering his options outside the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Maharashtra Congress spoke to Republic and stated that the party is ready with a plan B and won't take a chance of getting betrayed.

Speaking about 'Plan B', Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "Congress is ready, its plan is completely ready, we won't take a chance of getting betrayed against, and we are all set."

Patole also said that the Congress High Command is very much aware of the plans of leaders who are looking for other options and slammed the government.

He said, "The ideology with which we are moving ahead and fighting, and the way BJP is trying to end the democracy of the country by using central agencies such as ED (Enforcement Directorate and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and getting anyone probed, this is all in front of the country. Factors such as inflation, unemployment, farmers, poverty, others all out now."

He added, "At such a time, we will take those ahead with us who stand in our leader Rahul Gandhi's fight. We can't force anyone to join us and it won't even have any effect on Congress, it is a strong group in the state and people are with us in Maharashtra, it's evident."

Patole responds on MVA getting weak

On being asked if the Maha Vikas Aghadi group is eventually getting separated after Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena was split and NCP leaders are also looking for options, leaving Congress alone, he said that the party is ready to support those who are against BJP.

He said, "The mandate that Congress received in 2019 in Maharashtra, we accepted it and were ready to work as Opposition but after the government that toppled after 72 hours, Thackeray Ji and Sharad Pawar Ji went to Sonia Gandhi and she took decisions in the favour of citizens. So we are just trying to take those ahead who stand against BJP. And here, our allies will stay with us, all the conflicts will be sorted, and will fight against BJP together."

Maharashtra Minister speaks to Republic

Republic also spoke to Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who confirmed that talks are underway with new leaders who'll join the ruling party in the state but said that the names shall only be revealed just before the Lok Sabha elections.