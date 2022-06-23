After Shiv Sena filed an application seeking disqualification of 12 rebel camp leaders, Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he is not scared by the action. He said that the whip is for assembly-related work and not for party meetings.

"Who are you trying to scare? We know your make-up and the law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule) the whip is for assembly work, not for meetings. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard," Shinde tweeted.

He told Uddhav Thackeray-led faction that they can't scare rebel MLAs. "We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik of the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray," said Shinde.

12 आमदारांविरोधात कारवाईसाठी अर्ज करून तुम्ही आम्हाला अजिबात घाबरवू शकत नाही. कारण आम्हीच वंदनीय शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची खरी शिवसेना व शिवसैनिक आहोत. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 23, 2022

He further demanded action against "illegal" Uddhav camp that has "no numbers".

कायदाही जाणतो, त्यामुळे असल्या धमक्यांना भीक घालत नाही. तुम्ही संख्या नसताना अवैध गट तयार केला म्हणून तुमच्यावरच कारवाईची आमची मागणी आहे. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 23, 2022

Shiv Sena has filed a petition before the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker and demanded disqualification of 12 rebels for not attending the party meeting. The party has sought disqualification of Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharat Gogavale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar, Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Prakash Surve and Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane.

"Before the meeting notice was issued in which it was said that if you didn't attend the meeting then legal action will be taken as per the constitution. Some didn't come and some gave unnecessary reasons," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Swant said.

Eknath Shinde says his camp has majority of Shiv Sena MLAs

With the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde has sent a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker and Election Commission of India (ECi) stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's Legislative party, sources say.

Shinde currently has the support of 38 Shiv Sena legislators, apart from several independent MLAs. He is presently camping with the rebel MLAs in Guwahati.