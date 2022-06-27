'Real Shiv Sena Wins', Says Eknath Shinde After Supreme Court's Relief To His Camp's MLAs

After the Supreme Court granted relief to rebel Shiv Sena legislators, Eknath Shinde called it a win for the 'real' Shiv Sena. He said that it is the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and "the thoughts of Dharamveer Anand Dighe".

Taking to Twitter, Shinde, wrote in Marathi, "This is the victory of the emperor Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and the thoughts of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb". He posted the message with the hashtag '#realshivsenawins'.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker by July 12, 5.30 pm (otherwise the deadline was June 27, 5.30 pm). The matter has been posted for hearing on July 11.

"As an interim measure, the time granted by the Deputy Speaker, to the petitioners or other similarly placed MLAs to submit their submissions today by 5.30 pm, stands extended till July 12. The petitioners or other MLAs are at liberty to submit their reply without prejudice to their rights in the writ petition," the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said.

The apex court also issued notices to Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary, the Centre, Ajay Chaudhari and asked them to file a reply within five days.

'Not rebellion, but fight for Sena's self-respect'

Post-relief from the Supreme Court, Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokesperson of the Shinde camp, said that their goal is to safeguard Hindutva. He said that move by the Eknath Shinde camp is not a rebellion but a fight for Shiv Sena's self-respect.

"Our fight is for the Shiv Sena, Hindu Hridya Samrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb's ideologies, Shiv Sena's very existence, for Marathi and Hindutva's pride," he said.

"I request our party chief Uddhavji Thackeray to consider, view and make a new alliance with BJP. This alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena Yuti is in line with the verdict given by the people of Maharashtra. This alliance (Yuti) will take Maharashtra to great heights of development," he said.