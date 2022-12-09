Reality Check For Kejriwal; AAP Supremo's Big Claims That Could Not Impress Gujarat Voters

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday received a massive poll debacle in Gujarat by winning just five seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. While the loss brought unexpected outcomes for the party, it has given out a clear message to the party supremo that huge claims and promises are not just enough to win elections in a state like Gujarat where BJP is super strong.

With AAP's failure in Gujarat, it is clear that Kejriwal's claims which he gave in writing went in vain suggesting that the party convenor's -- "Likh ke de raha hoon (I am giving it to you in writing)," -- could not impress the Gujarat voters enough to trust him. Freebies, promises and allegations on BJP did not seem to work well for AAP in the saffron party's stronghold.

Kejriwal's big promises

1. The three written promises

Predicting the outcomes of the Gujarat polls, Kejriwal asserted that AAP’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia, party's chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, and party leader Alpesh Kathiriya will win by a huge margin in Gujarat. Notably, with the announcement of the results on Thursday, December 9, all three AAP candidates, on whom Kejriwal staked claim, lost badly.

2. Congress won't get five seats

While the poll battle in Gujarat was rising the political mercury, Kejriwal claimed that the grand old party will not win five seats and that nobody takes them seriously in the state. "Congress will get less than five seats in Gujarat elections," said Kejriwal. However, it is pertinent to mention that it was AAP that won just five seats in the state.

3. AAP to win half of Surat

In another claim, Kejriwal stated that AAP will win seven to eight seats in Gujarat's Surat. "AAP will get seven to eight seats in Surat,” Kejriwal said in Surat and gave it in writing. Interestingly, BJP bagged all 16 Assembly seats in Surat.

4. AAP to form government in Gujarat

The claim that Kejriwal made time and again gave him the most embarrassment. Kejriwal could be often heard saying that his party will take over BJP and will form a government in the state with a majority and the people of Gujarat want a change.

"Many people say that my predictions in politics come true. I am going to make a prediction in front of you all. Mark my words, AAP is going to form a government in Gujarat," he said.