'Really Saddened That He's Gone, I Wish I Knew': Salman Khurshid On Scindia's Resignation

After the massive development in Madhya Pradesh politics that led to the resignation of former Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed his 'sadness' calling Scindia 'a dear friend.' While other Congress leader hit out at Scindia calling him names like 'immoral', Khurshid on the other hand called Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia, 'a dear friend' remarking that he wished he knew about Scindia wanting to leave the party.

"He was a dear friend of mine, his father was a dear friend of mine. I'm really saddened that he's gone and I wish I knew," said Salman Khurshid.

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

