Rebel Ajit Pawar Refuses To Return To NCP, Meet Senior Party Leaders: Sources

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has stated that he won't budge. According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule.

Earlier on Saturday, holding a press brief, Pawar said that it was Ajit Pawar's personal decision to back the BJP. Further adding that the NCP neither supports nor endorses Ajit Pawar’s decision and a real NCP worker would never associate with BJP.

"We are unaware of the number of MLA's that have supported Ajit Pawar. The people of Maharashtra are against BJP. The common man will never back this," Sharad Pawar added.

#MahaMasterstroke | The Party will take a decision on Ajit Pawar, will discuss with everyone: Sharad Pawarhttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/OSQ68NUEyh — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2019

The former chief minister of Maharashtra even asserted that action as per the procedure would be taken against the new Deputy Chief Minister. "Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with the Governor. Action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure," said Pawar.

While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar has the support of at least 30 MLAs.

Ajit Pawar takes an oath

In a surprising turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Ajit Pawar after taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

