Deepak Kesarkar, rebel Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp, on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic TV from Guwahati amid the escalating Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) political crisis. He advised the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Narhari Sitaram Zirwal to perform his 'constitutional duties' and recognise them as a separate group. The leader stated that it is 'mandatory.'

Deputy Speaker must perform his constitutional duties: Deepak Kesarkar, Rebel MLA

Talking about the final numbers, he said, "We have more than 50 MLAs and it's growing as every day someone is joining. Yesterday two independent MLAs arrived in Guwahati and I think the numbers will increase day by day. As of now, we have 38 Shiv Sena MLAs and rest of them are independents. We have the constitutional right to form our own group, we have applied for that and we must get the recognition, which is mandatory".

where he says there are more than 50 MLAs (38 Shiv Sena MLAs, remaining Independent)

On being asked if rebel MLAs will be staying with Shiv Sena, float a new party or merge with another party, "There is no question of merging with anybody, this is related to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and there's nothing to do with other activities that are being carried by the party elsewhere. In the assembly, we will be recognised as a seprate group which is our constitutional right. I hope Honuarble Deputy Speaker will do it at the earliest so that he performs his constitutional duties properly, that is all we want".

#LIVE | We have constitutional right to form our own group and we must get recognition for that. No question of merging with anyone. This is related with Legislative Assembly, for us to be recognised as separate group & we hope Dy Speaker will do at earliest: Deepak Kesarkar, MLA

He further talked about the disqualification and said, "Why they are trying to obstruct us, issuing notices and trying to disqualify us. This is not under anyone's power. We have to be given the right to natural justice. A hearing needs to be conducted by the Deputy Speaker where he will confirm whether we have sufficient numbers to form a group and if we do, they will have to recognise us. If they will not follow this legal procedure, then we will have to go to the court of law," Kesarkar told Republic TV.

'Dy Speaker Should Not Favour Any Political Party': Deepak Kesarkar

Earlier in the day, while speaking to Republic TV, Kesarkar called out Deputy Speaker's inclination toward Shiv Sena. Kesarkar stated that being a guardian of democracy, a speaker should not be biased toward any political party.

"I think I will mention with great honour that when the speaker is appointed he should not belong to any political party. They are the guardian of democracy and should function in that manner. I am very firm about that because Maharashtra has a great tradition of democratically-elected representatives in the Legislative Assembly. Most of the time the decisions which are taken in Maharashtra Assembly are referred all over India because we have a perfect system in place. In a first, decision is taken not as per the tradition of Maharashtra", he said.

He added, "On the floor of the house, we are ready to prove the majority. They should accept they're in minority & have no moral right to run government".