Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of 2022 UP Elections

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi Singh on Wednesday was inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Aditi Singh was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 2017. She is the daughter of five-time MLA late Akhilesh Singh. While Aditi Singh was elected to the Assembly as a Congress MLA, she has on a number of occasions voiced support of the BJP government in the state while criticising her own party colleagues.

Aditi Singh has criticised the top Congress leadership many times. Recently, the Rae Bareli MLA had criticised Congress general secretary in charge of UP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — over her reaction to the central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws.

"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when the Bills were brought. She has a problem when the [farm] laws have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise," Aditi Singh told ANI.

Not only this, there are many occasions Aditi Singh had criticised the Congress top leadership. One of the many occasions was when Congress leader Jitin Prasada switched his allegiance to BJP. In June this year, Singh had spoken to Republic TV and had mentioned the names of several tall leaders of Congress who quit the Party. Aditi had said that "A lot of Congress leaders are dissatisfied. You saw the G23 letter asking for a change in leadership. It is certainly a worrying time for Congress Party. In terms of electoral losses, they were all elected politicians (who quit). If the Party is not performing for whatever reasons, it is dissatisfying for leaders to stick around, especially when they are not being heard in the top echelons of the Party.

Aditi Singh had also donated Rs 51 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Congress MLA had presented a Rs 51 lakh cheque to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had launched its fundraising campaign for the construction of the Ram Mandir in the temple town.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)