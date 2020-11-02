Rebel Congress MLA Alleges Irregularities In Gandhi Family-linked Trust, Demands Inquiry

In a big development on Monday, rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the functioning of Kamla Nehru Educational Society. Set up in 1976, the aforesaid trust is reportedly closely linked with the Gandhi family. In a letter addressed to Rajendra Pal Singh, the DG of Economic Offences Wing, UP Police, she mentioned that the style of functioning of the Kamala Nehru Education Society has not been satisfactory since the last few years.

Moreover, she claimed that several irregularities have been found in the professional and financial activities of the trust. According to her, the trust had not used the land which was acquired for educating girls decades earlier. Singh added that the aforesaid trust was in the process of selling this land for crores of rupees. Terming it as a "bogus society", she accused the Kamla Nehru Education Society of harassing the common person. In a dig at the Congress leadership, the rebel legislator alleged that her party colleagues shied away from maintaining transparency in their own family-run societies while questioning the PM CARES Fund.

बच्चियों की पढ़ाई को बढ़ावा देने के नाम पर ज़मीन ली गयी, दशकों बाद भी उसका कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। और अब उस जमीन को करोड़ो में बेचने की फिराक में हैं। कमला नेहरू एजुकेशनल सोसाइटी के उस फर्ज़ीवाड़े और भारी पैसे की गड़बड़ी की जांच के लिए मैने आज आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को पत्र लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/xaZ7nZkYLs — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghRBL) November 2, 2020

Congress seeks to disqualify Aditi Singh

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Aditi Singh was elected on a Congress ticket from the Rae Bareli constituency. Singh had failed to respond to the showcause notice issued for violating the Congress whip by attending the special session of the state Assembly on October 2, 2019. While Congress officially sought her disqualification, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit dismissed the party's petition on July 13, 2020.

In June 2020, the Rae Bareli MLA again stirred a controversy after slamming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra's decision to provide 1000 buses for ferrying the migrant workers. Instead, she lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts especially to bring back the students stranded in Kota. After being suspended from the post of Mahila Congress General Secretary, she allegedly quit the party's WhatsApp groups.

This was perceived as an indication that she could leave the Congress party. However, speaking after the Speaker's verdict, Singh denied that she was against Congress. The rebel MLA stated that she had always taken positions according to her conscience.

