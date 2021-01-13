Rebel Congress MLA Calls UP CM Yogi "God", BJP's Malviya Says 'no Place Left For Gandhis'

In yet another incidence of Congress leaders supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rebel Congress MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli Rakesh Pratap Singh said that he revers Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and he is no less than a "God" for him. Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharati who was arrested by the UP Police on Monday for hurling abuses at CM Yogi Adityanath, Rakesh Singh said that National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against the AAP MLA as he has not only insulted CM Yogi but is also an anti-national.

Speaking further, Congress MLA Rakesh Singh said, "I have not seen any other Chief Minister more committed, hard-working, loyal and honest than Yogi Aditynath. He is always working towards the welfare of the entire country."

Congress MLA slams AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

Stating that he doesn't know who made Bharti the Law Minister of Delhi, Singh said, "this decision of giving such a title to Somnath Bharti clearly depicts the character of other ministers of his party." Speaking further, he said that the AAP MLA is not yet fully aware of the deeds done by CM as there Uttar Pradesh has never had and will never get a better CM than Yogi Adityanath. Lavishing praise on the work done by the Uttar Pradesh government, the rebel Congress MLA also said that there is no such honest and hard-working leader like CM Yogi in Congress.

This statement by the Congress MLA comes after Somnath Bharti on Monday was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after he hurled abusive and derogatory words at the state's Chief Minister. Currently, Bharti is under 14-day judicial custody in UP. His diatribe against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and subsequent arrest came after he had ink splattered on him in a targeted attack for which he blamed 'BJP goons.'

When asked that being a Congress MLA, why is he standing in support of UP CM, Singh said that he joined Congress at 40 years of age while he has been a Hindu by birth. He also said, "my thoughts are very similar to CM Yogi and this is the reason why I strongly support him."

This is not the first time that any Congress MLA has openly come out in support of any BJP leaders. Earlier also, Congress's Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh has also praised the saffron party. Congress in the past has made several attempts to push Rakesh Singh and Aditi Singh out from the part but have always failed as UP Vidhan Sabha has always rejected their request on the same.

Amit Malviya reacts to Rakesh Singh's comment on CM Yogi

Minutes after the rebel Congress MLA stood out in support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, National in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department Amit Malviya said that there is no place for Gandhi family to go as their own party MLA from Rae Bareli are praising Yogi Adityanath. Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya asked, "After Amethi, will Rae Bareli fall next?" No place for Gandhis to go, he added.

