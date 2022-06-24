Rebel Eknath Shinde-camp MLA Asserts, 'We Are Real Shiv Sena, CM's 24-hour Warning Void'

Chiman Rao Patil, Shiv Sena MLA from the Erandol constituency (Jalgaon district), of the Shinde faction spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said they have more than the required number of MLAs to overturn any legal challenge. He said, "Yes we have the numbers, more than sufficient numbers. We have the support of more than 50 MLAs including 38 from Shiv Sena, thus the anti-defection law doesn't apply."

The number of MLAs with the Shinde camp surged after MLA from the Chandivali constituency turned dissident and reached Guwahati on the afternoon of June 24. With the recent addition, the Shinde-faction now has the support of over 50 MLAs with 12 independents, as per sources.

When asked if the MLAs will continue to stay in Guwahati until they are called to Mumbai, he said, "That's a policy matter," and further dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's ultimatum to MLAs to return to Mumbai in the next 24 hours saying, "There is no point of such a warning as it has no legal standing. In case we are suspended, we will appeal against it in the court. We were never asked about the difficulties we were facing'

Eknath Shinde camp to send fresh letter to Governor on June 24

According to sources, as more MLAs show support for MLA and Minister Ekanth Shinde, a fresh letter regarding the number of MLAs supporting the Ekanth Shinde faction is expected to be sent to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 MLAs for violating party discipline

Shiv Sena's legal team reached the legislative assembly demanding the disqualification of 12 of the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs over breaching party discipline by skipping the meeting called by the party on June 22. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stated some MLAs gave explanations while some didn't replying to why they were absent from the party meeting on two occassions on June 22. "We had called for two meetings on June 22 and a whip was issued by Sunil Prabhu. These MLAs were given notices and asked why they were not present. Some gave explanations, but they may be real or fake. Hence, we have sought their disqualification.”

As per sources, it has also sought the disqualification of 5 more MLAs- Sada Sarvankar, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Balaji Kalyankar and Ramesh Bornare. In a blow to the rebels, Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal accepted an application by the Sena appointing Sunil Prabhu as the Chief Whip.

IMAGE: Republic / Facebook@MLAChimanraopatilofficial