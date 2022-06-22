Rebel Eknath Shinde Says 'no Talks With BJP Yet', Reiterates He's A 'loyal Shiv Sainik'

In another twist to the Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde has made a big statement reiterating his loyalty to late party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray. Speaking to news agency ANI, the rebel kingmaker revealed that no talks were being held with BJP or Shiv Sena, and the future course of action was still undecided. Shinde also claimed to have the support of 46 MLAs including 6-7 Independents.

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. The rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them. As far as the current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action," said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has passed the ball to the rebel MLAs' courts. Sena has issued an ultimatum to all rebel MLAs and has asked them to be present in the meeting today by 5 PM, or face expulsion.

Political crisis grips Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 40-42 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.