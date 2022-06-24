Rebel Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister of State for Finance & Rural Development Deepak Vasant Kesarkar spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Friday and called out Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Narhari Sitaram Zirwal's inclination toward Shiv Sena. Kesarkar stated that being a guardian of democracy, a speaker should not be biased toward any political party. He is the Deputy speaker and if he wants to disqualify someone he must give a hearing which is the principle of natural justice, added the rebel MLA.

It is pertinent to mention that, Deputy Speaker Zirwal claimed to have found 'forged signatures' of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs in the letter given to him yesterday by Eknath Shinde.

"I think I will mention with great honour that when the speaker is appointed he should not belong to any political party. They are the guardian of democracy and should function in that manner. I am very firm about that because Maharashtra has a great tradition of democratically elected representatives in the Legislative Assembly. Most of the time the decisions which are taken in Maharashtra Assembly are referred all over India because we have a perfect system in place. In a first decision is taken it's not as per the tradition of Maharashtra", he said.

The rebel MLA further stated, "When you want to disqualify someone, you must give a hearing. That is the principle of natural justice. There are only 14 MLAs left and you're appointing a leader to issue whip? It is for the Speaker of the House to take a call, speak to us, whether via video, and recognise our claim. And on the floor of the house, we are ready to prove the majority. They should accept they're in minority & have no moral right to run govt".

Shinde's 'big decision' today

A 'big decision' by the Shinde camp is likely today, Eknath Shinde told Republic Media Network on Friday. Earlier, reaching out to rebel MLAs, Sanjay Raut said the party's 'doors are open' to them and all issues raised by them can be resolved through talks. He had also hinted at mulling an exit from the MVA.

"The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Eknath Shinde has stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represent the 'real Shiv Sena' and has claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including Independents.

Eknath Shinde claims support of 50 MLAs

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV earlier in the day, Shinde proclaimed that his group of rebel MLAs represented the 'real Shiv Sena.' Indicating that the MVA government is on the brink of collapse, he claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs including Independents.

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, he revealed that a big decision will be taken after a meeting of the rebels today. A day earlier, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced by Ajay Choudhari. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to the rebel MLAs.

