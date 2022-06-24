Rebel MLA Kesarkar Slams MVA: 'Pawar Backs Floor Test; Raut Wants It Decided On The Road'

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is camping in Guwahati with other legislators in the Eknath Shinde camp, on Friday said that their camp deserves to be heard as per natural justice as they have the sufficient numbers to form a separate group. He also slammed the MVA government for giving contradictory remarks, as NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested a floor test, whereas, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wants it 'decided on the road'. Kesarkar further stated that he too agreed with the opinion of Pawar that there should be a floor test in the assembly.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, when asked on their next move now that the Eknath Shinde camp has enough numbers, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA said, "Sharad Pawar ji is a stalwart. He says that whatever has to be decided, will take place on the floor of the house. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut, who is the party spokesperson, says that everything will be decided on the road. If you want to listen to Pawar saab, you must listen to him, and allow us to go to the floor of the house and make a decision. That is our constitutional right. Why trying to obstruct us? Why are you issuing notices and trying to disqualify us?"

Kesarkar added, "It is not within your power. You have to give us natural justice. Natural justice does not allow you to disqualify people like that. The Deputy speaker will have to take a hearing and confirm that we have a sufficient number to form a group. And if we have the sufficient numbers, then he should recognise our group."

Eknath Shinde Camp To Move Resolution Against Dy Speaker: Sources

Meanwhile, after independent MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, objecting to the proposed suspension of rebel MLAs, the Shinde camp has now decided to move a resolution against the Dy Speaker, sources told Republic.

Earlier, two independent MLAs wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, asking him not to initiate action against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. Citing provisions under the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, they stated that members must be given seven days' time to submit a reply to the petition for disqualification.

The letter was sent by MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Santosh Agarwal, shortly after Shiv Sena approached the Deputy Speaker seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. In their letter, the independent legislators also noted Narhari Zirwal's "inability" to disqualify MLAs, since a motion for his own removal is pending.