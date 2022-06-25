Rebel MLA Mahesh Shinde Avers 'NCP Wanted To Defeat Us; Sena Legislators Got Less Funds'

Exposing fissures in MVA, rebel Shiv Sena legislator Mahesh Shinde on Saturday highlighted the disparity between the treatment meted out to the MLAs of his party and NCP. In a video released by Eknath Shinde, the Koregaon MLA attributed the reason for their disenchantment to NCP's purported aim to undermine and defeat all Sena legislators in the next election. For instance, he claimed that NCP MLAs were getting more than 10 times the funds received by their Sena colleagues for development work in their constituencies. Moreover, he asserted that CM Uddhav Thackeray failed to stop this discrimination.

Rebel Shiv Sena legislator Mahesh Shinde remarked, "A meeting of all MLAs was held at the Varsha residence. We asked the CM in front of all the officials the figures of the money he has sanctioned for our constituencies. They gave the wrong figures in front of the CM. The CM also was stunned after we provided the correct figures. He told the officials that you and NCP leaders betrayed us. But there was no change. While Shiv Sena MLAs got Rs.50-55 crore, all NCP MLAs were allocated Rs.700-800 crore for their Assembly constituencies."

"Besides this, the NCP candidates who were defeated in the constituencies of Shiv Sena MLAs were given double or triple the funds we received for development work by the CMO. We weren't invited to any programme. We met the CM thrice. The CM assured us. He gave a stay on many things, but the Deputy CM didn't agree and did development work of our rivals and also inaugurated them. This continuously went on," he added.

Slamming the Sharad Pawar-led party, he said, "NCP state chief Jayant Patil came to every constituency of ours and declared that the MLA in the next election will be from NCP only and the Shiv Sena MLA will not be seen in this constituency hereafter. We were repeatedly apprising the CM about this. He would say that these things would stop. But nothing stopped. It was impossible for us to work under such circumstances. NCP was making tremendous efforts to defeat us. On one hand, this party was with us in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and backstabbing us on the other hand. Angered by this, all of us have come together here."

Series of meetings amid crisis

At present, hectic parleys are underway in Mumbai and Guwahati amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. While all Congress Ministers are meeting at the residence of Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat, multiple leaders including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale flocked to Devendra Fadnavis' house. Moreover, Thackeray will chair the meeting of the Sena National Executive Committee. On the other hand, rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar shall address a press conference at 4 pm where he is likely to reveal the future course of action of the rebels.