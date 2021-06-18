Rebel Punjab Min Bajwa's Nephew Made Police Inspector After CM's Meet; SAD Waxes Sarcastic

After talks between Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel minister Partap Singh Bajwa led to the appointment of the latter's nephew, Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa in the Punjab Police, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Harsimrat Kaur Badal came out to take a dig at the Congress. The former minister of Food Processing Industries asserted that the idea of 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' for the sons of the party's MLAs was 'brilliantly executed' by party supremo of the state Captain Amarinder Singh, and could save the party in the present scenario. She, however, went on to predict the time after the 2022 assembly elections, in which she confidently exuded that SAD was coming to power and stated that all the appointments will then be dismissed and the posts will be given to 'deserving' candidates'.

Brilliantly executed @capt_amarinder! Your grand idea of ‘ghar ghar rozgar’ for Cong MLAs' sons may save your wobbling chair for time being. But rest assured, they will certainly be dismissed & the posts will go to deserving youths imm after @Akali_Dal_ comes to power in 2022. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 18, 2021

Partap Singh Bajwa's nephew gets appointed to the Police Force after discussions with Captain Amarinder Singh

The statement of Harsimrat Kaur Badal comes in response to news doing the rounds that after Captain Amarinder Singh and rebel minister Partap Singh Bajwa buried hatchets in a meeting on Thursday, the latter's nephew- Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa got appointed as an Inspector in Punjab Police. Punjab cabinet, as per reports, cleared the appointment on the grounds that former minister of Punjab Satnam Singh Bajwa, who happened to be Arjun's grandfather, was killed during militancy in Punjab in 1987. It is pertinent to mention here that Arjun is the son of Congress MLA Fateh Jang Bajwa.

Earlier in the day, Partap Singh Bajwa briefed the media and denied reports of a meeting between him and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his residence. Refuting any personal grievances against CM Captain Amarinder Singh, talking to the media, he had revealed that the high command, some workers, and himself wanted Sidhu to get an important role in the party.

So, was the appointment of Arjun-a way of Captian Amarinder Singh to lure Partap Singh Bajwa into changing sides?

Sonia Gandhi to meet Punjab leaders on June 20

The development comes ahead of meeting with Sonia Gandhi on June 20. The Rae Bareli MP, who has already gone through the report submitted by the three-member committee, will take some pertinent decisions after meeting and personally conversing with the leaders of the state, such as the Punjab CM, MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. The decision will be of significance, considering it is going to determine the structure of the party ahead of elections 2022.

(Credit-PTI/ANI/PArtapSBajwa/Facebook)