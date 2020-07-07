Rebel SAD MP Dhindsa May Be Declared Chief Of A New Party On Tuesday

Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a rebel from the Shiromani Akali Dal, can be elected president of a new Akali Dal party being carved out of rebels from Akali Dal. Sources told Republic Media Network, Dhindsa's name will be presented as party head at a meeting of party leaders at the Gurdwara Shaheedan in Ludhiana today.

Sources reveal that the decision to name the new party may be postponed for the time being because the Akali Dal Taksali chief Ranjit Singh Brahmapura's is not keeping good health. Reportedly, Brahmpura's decision to join the Dhindsa faction has also been postponed.

As per sources, MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa, son of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, made it clear that the decision about the name and head of the party is to be taken by the leaders and workers of the new Akali Dal party. Dhindsa also gave hint that many Senior Akali leaders and Congress leaders will join the party in the coming days, he also indicated that some energetic young leaders from both the parties can be a part of New Akali Dal party.

SAD facing existential crisis

The rebellion MP of the SAD party Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa started the 'Safar-e-Akali Lehar' early this year. Seeing this, rebellion against the Badal family has increased. The party is now facing an existential crisis. In Punjab, BJP's partner Shiromani Akali Dal has many strong rebels in the party.

After Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was expelled from the party, has launched a 'Safar-e-Akali wave' against the Badal family. The rebels of the Akali Dal gathered against the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal. The rebellion in the Akali Dal against the Badal family continues to grow. The party is now facing an existential crisis. The party is close to completing 100 years. The party was founded in December 1920. Party President Sukhbir, whose father Prakash Singh Badal (92) kept the party strong for a long time. But at the moment the party seems very weak. In the last Punjab Assembly elections, this party won only 14 seats out of 117 seats.

Dhindsa resigns from party

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa had resigned from the party after alleging lack of democracy in the party. Last year in December, Sukhdev Singh had also rebelled against the Badal family and celebrated the party's foundation day separately. He accused Sukhbir Badal of ruining the Akali Dal. Resentment against Badal has been growing since Badal senior made his family members cabinet members. These included his son Sukhbir, son-in-law Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon and son-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia for two consecutive terms - 2007 and 2012. At the same time, MP daughter in law Harsimrat Badal was also promoted in the centre. The resentment spread after the party's defeat in the 2017 assembly elections. More than a dozen senior leaders left the party in 2018, accusing Badal of misusing power.

