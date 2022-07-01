Rebel Sena MLAs Dance In Goa Hotel Lobby After Shinde Becomes Maharashtra CM; WATCH

The political situation in Maharashtra witnessed major a twist on Thursday after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was announced as the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. This led to a wave of happiness among the other rebel MLAs who had sided with Shinde.

Some of them who are presently staying at a hotel in BJP-ruled Goa gathered in the lobby where a big TV screen was also installed. After receiving the news, all of them started dancing in celebration. Some of them also got up on the table and danced, while the hotel staff tried to get them down.

The video shared by news agency ANI shows the excitement and happiness of the leaders who were dancing to the tunes of music as they celebrated their victory against the MVA government in Maharashtra. Check the video:

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Notably, while Shinde had arrived in Mumbai earlier on Thursday, the MLAs of his faction decided to stay back at the hotel where they accommodated after coming from Guwahati a day earlier. Later, in the evening BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made the stunning announcement during a press conference.

Following the announcement, as the rebel MLAs celebrated their heart out, Shinde later also spoke to them on a video call and informed them about the development.

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister

Days after launching a rebellion against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday was announced as the next CM, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was announced as the deputy chief minister.

Just 24 hours after the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, both of them were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

A four-time MLA, Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. His supporters also shouted slogans and further also took out a motorbike rally in his support.

Image: ANI