Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Likely To Move Court Against Shinde's Removal As Legislative Leader

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp is likely to move court to challenge the decision of Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal. Republic TV has learnt from sources that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs residing in Assam’s Guwahati will move court against the removal of Shinde from the post of Legislative Leader in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Shinde faction stated that they should have been given at least 7 days to reply to the Deputy Speaker's notice.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, on Friday, sent notices to 16 rebel MLAs, asking them to respond to the disqualification plea by Monday evening.

Eknath Shinde camp to approach court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Dy Speaker's decision to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde faction says Dy Speaker should've given at least 7 days to rebel MLAs to reply to the notice: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

In the court, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to challenge the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative assembly leader. The Shinde faction has stated that such a move requires the support of at least 37 MLAs. Similarly, on the same ground, they may demand the disqualification of MLAs backing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A meeting of the Eknath Shinde faction is underway in a Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategies and legal aspects. Another important meeting could be held later today, ANI reported, citing sources.

Notices sent to Shinde camp MLAs

Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs- Eknath Shinde, Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. Sixteen MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

Concerning Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's notice, Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the Constitutional provisions, sources further informed.

The camp even moved a no-confidence motion against Zirwal, which was rejected. This decision was taken as the rebel Shiv Sena camp's letter giving notice for the removal of the Deputy Speaker was sent via a random email address. Moreover, none of the MLAs who were signatories to the letter submitted it to the office, and it did not have any original signatures, as per sources in the Vidhan Sabha.

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and later reached the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Sena legislators continue to flock to the rebel camp. On Thursday night, 37 Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader. While this implies that the 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party filed an application with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs.

