Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Unanimously Empower Eknath Shinde To Decide Further Actions: Sources

Hours after rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased their strength and released a group photograph from the Guwahati hotel where they are based, sources have informed Republic that all the MLAs in the Radisson Blu hotel have unanimously given authority to Eknath Shinde to take further decisions.

Shinde Showcases Strength, Releases First Picture With MLAs

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased the strength and released the first group photograph from the Guwahati hotel. In the video accessed by Republic, all the MLAs were seen sitting together and raising slogans of "Shinde Saab Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain."

For complete control, Shinde needs the support of just 37 MLAs, to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification. Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have further revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognized as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (after appointing Bharat Gogavale on Wednesday) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face party action.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally - BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of 42 MLAs. 35 from Shiv Sena and seven independents. Bharat Gogavale, who was appointed as chief whip by the rebel legislators, said that more MLAs would join them.

In a Facebook live address on Wednesday, Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Yesterday night, Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.