Rebel YSRCP MP Alleges Life Threat From Andhra CM Jagan; Urges PM Modi To Provide Security

In a key development, rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju requested PM Modi on Wednesday to provide him with security in the national capital. Raju claimed that he was receiving threat calls after filing a petition on April 6 seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Citing "reliable sources", the Narasapuram Lok Sabha MP accused Reddy of trying to physically eliminate him using "professional killers" hailing from the YSR Kadapa district. Pointing out that he was entitled to 'Y' category security only in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Raju urged that a gunman should be deployed with him at all times when he is in Delhi.

Here is a copy of the letter:

Narasapuram MP's rift with YSRCP

Joining YSRCP just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he trounced TDP's Vetukuri Venkata Siva Rama Raju by a margin of 31,909 votes. However, he soon adopted a confrontational approach with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government by openly attacking the ruling party on multiple issues, including alleged religious conversions. In July 2019, a YSRCP delegation led by its parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a petition seeking the disqualification of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Speaking to the media on the plea, Vijayasai Reddy argued that the Narasapuram MP had lost the "moral right" to continue as a member of the Lower House. Casting aspersions on his "questionable conduct", he accused Raju of hobnobbing with leaders of the opposition party, using unparliamentary language against the YSCRP president and other party members. Moreover, he regretted that the parliamentarian never voiced his grievances within the party forum. It is pertinent to note that the CBI has recently booked him in a case pertaining to allegedly defrauding banks to the tune of Rs.237.84 crore.

7 individuals including Raju have been charged under the provisions such as criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal misconduct by a public servant. A few months ago, searches were conducted at his properties in connection with an alleged loan default case. On March 19, the rebel YSRCP MP met President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in AP is filing "fake" police cases against him. According to him, this is causing an impediment in implementing government schemes endorsed by PM Modi.

