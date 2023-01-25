In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Congressman AK Antony's son Anil Antony, who resigned from all party posts after "threats" over his remarks against a controversial BBC documentary, said that the people very close to the top leadership demanded an apology from him over his tweet on a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Anil tweeted that despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place view of BBC and of former British foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedent.

Talking to Arnab, Antony said, "I do understand where things (threats and abuses) are coming from. Digvijaya Singh is the very tall leader of the party. Like my colleagues said who is Anil Anthony- He is nobody. End of the day, it is finally about what I said." "In a tweet, I said two things. India is the largest democracy in the world and India is the oldest democracy...I had said that some of the master brains behind the document are the same master brain behind the Iraq war where lakhs of people were killed and displaced. When this kind of person creates a project and comes to this country obviously every Indian should be concerned."

He stated that BBC is the same channel which had shared a map with half of Kashmir cut off and posted it officially and had to retract it. "When somebody like this comes again into the country, obviously I will be concerned. Political partisanship should not come above national interest," Antony said.

He said that people wanted me to retract his post or issue an apology. "I was threatened with expulsion from the party. Some people very close to very top leadership said that If I don't give an apology I will be expelled from the party. End of the day, I was very clear that I was not doing anything wrong. My Facebook and WhatsApp messages were filled with so many expletive messages," he said.