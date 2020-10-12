Impose President's Rule In Bengal: Babul Supriyo Cites Latest Events Under Mamata's Charge

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said the recent chain of events in West Bengal -- from the arrest of al-Qaeda linkmen to the controversy involving a Sikh man and his turban -- showed that it was a "fit case" for the imposition of President's Rule in the state-led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Asansol MP also said that Mamata Banerjee, who is "oppressing" opposition parties in Bengal, must have forgotten her struggles at the grassroots level. The Minister claimed that the police had, in a "planned manner", isolated a member of the Sikh community, assaulted him and pulled his turban, during the BJP's protest rally on Thursday.

'A fit case for imposition of Article 365'

"The recent chain of events -- ranging from the attack on a Sikh community member, the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives to brazen murder of Manish Shukla and other political opponents -- shows that it is a fit case for imposition of Article 365 in West Bengal," he said.

A major controversy erupted on Friday over the police allegedly assaulting a Sikh man and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah in West Bengal. However, the police said the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The BJP, whose protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday witnessed clashes with police, accused the CM Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs.

After the visuals of the incident went viral, the West Bengal tweeted Friday, "The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer. It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community."

'Babul is a newcomer in politics'

Countering the Union Minister's narrative, TMC MP Sougata Roy said Supriyo was a "novice" and had no idea of the circumstances under which the President's rule is imposed. "Babul is a newcomer in politics, having joined BJP only a few years back. He has no idea about what he says. He doesn't know that before imposing Article 365, an advisory under Article 355 has to be issued by the Centre," Roy said.

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by gun-toting assailants in Titagarh earlier this month, with the ruling party at the Centre accusing the ruling TMC in West Bengal of orchestrating the murder. In September, six al-Qaeda linkmen were arrested by the NIA in Murshidabad district.

(With agency inputs)