Recent Raids By ED In Chhattisgarh Were Politically Motivated, Alleges CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state were politically motivated.

He alleged the federal anti-money laundering agency neither took any action nor attached assets of the distillers concerned who are the main accused in the liquor scam.

Baghel said Central agencies including the ED, CBI, DRI, and Income Tax have become a threat to democracy as the BJP-led Central government is misusing them.

"The statement of Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge Om Mathur who on Saturday said in Surguja 'let's see what happens in the next two months' is the fresh example of the misuse of these Central agencies," Baghel told reporters here.

He alleged the ED is defaming the state government in the online betting app case.

“The Central probe agency (ED) goes to one department then to another and when they get nothing there, they go to the third department, but they also get nothing there. Currently, they are on (pursuing) the online betting app case wherein the state government has already taken action and issued a lookout circular for the main (accused),” Baghel said.

He alleged the raids by the ED were politically motivated and the agency neither took any action nor attached assets of distillers involved in the liquor scam who are the main players.

The state government took continuous action in the online betting app case and recovered many mobile phones, laptops, gadgets, and money besides arresting several persons, said the CM "But the ED has not put any efforts so far to nab two main directors of the online betting app who are abroad. The two directors have looted thousands of crores not only from Chhattisgarh but also from MP, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other states but why the ED is probing the case only here?" he questioned.

Accusing the ED of selectively targeting the Congress government in the state, Baghel claimed the recent report by CAG says there were no irregularities between 2019 and 2021.

After the latest amendment in rules, the ED has unlimited powers and they can arrest anybody and seize their movable or immovable assets, he claimed.

"There is no possibility of freeing these movable and immovable properties. Once the accused goes to jail there is no scope for bail.

"The ED intimidates, beats, keeps you awake all night, interrogates you and says either go to jail or sign the paper that they have already typed. They (ED) have created such a situation,” Baghel alleged.

The chief minister said he had written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and the ED to take action in the chit-fund scam that occurred when the BJP government was in power but nothing happened so far.

"The ED and IT are two strong cells of the BJP through which the saffron party is contesting the assembly polls here," Baghel added.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due this year-end.