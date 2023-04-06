Recently Out From Jail, Sidhu Meets 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi And 'guide' Priyanka Vadra

After Sidhu’s release from Patiala jail recently, he met with the Congress party's top brass. He was released on Saturday after spending nearly 10 months in jail after he was convicted in connection with a 1988 road rage case. Congress leader Sidhu had travelled to Delhi to meet the party high command.

“My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !!,” Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In his enthusiastic tweet, Sidhu referred Rahul Gandhi as his mentor and Priyanka Vadra as a friend, philosopher and guide.

Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today.



You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! pic.twitter.com/9EiRwE5AnP — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 6, 2023

Sidhu criticised the central government as soon as he was freed from jail, claiming that democracy is restrained and the nation's institutions have become "slaves". Additionally, he called Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann an "akhbari mukhmantri" (a CM who likes to be in news) and criticised his administration for concerns regarding debt and law & order.

"Whenever a dictatorship entered the nation, a revolution followed, and today, I assert that Rahul Gandhi is the revolution's name. Democracy thrives on debate and disagreement, but efforts are being made to silence the voice of the opposition," he told reporters after being released from jail.

I was supposed to be released around noon but they delayed it. They wanted media people to leave. Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the govt: Navjot Singh Sidhu soon… pic.twitter.com/L51NwG9b2h — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu had lost from the Amritsar East constituency in the February 2022 elections and he was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

It would be interesting to see how Sidhu affects the dynamics of the Punjab Congress and what work will be dedicated to him by the party high command.