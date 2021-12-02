Recovery Of Liquor Bottles From Bihar Assembly 'failure Of Administration': Tejashwi Yadav

After empty liquor bottles were recovered from the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the ruling government over the incident. Yadav claimed that it revealed the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition and demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the post of Home Minister.

Earlier CM Nitish Kumar had called the incident ‘intolerable' and sought permission of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha for an immediate enquiry into the matter.

Following the incident involving the empty liquor bottles, Tejashwi Yadav has now hit on the government. Yadav while slamming the administration for its failure in enforcing liquor prohibition, also claimed that 'liquor mafias' were involved in the matter. “It is shameful that (empty) liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises. It shows the failure of the administration (in enforcing liquor prohibition),” Yadav told ANI.

“The home minister should resign. Those sitting in power are patronising liquor mafias,” he added. Yadav had earlier taken to his official Twitter handle to share pictures of liquor bottles found in the premises of the assembly and claimed that it was just a few steps away from the Chief Minister's Chamber. Thereafter, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader also held a demonstration with other Opposition leaders demanding the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi also raised the question as to how the liquor bottles reached premises in the assembly, on which Nitish Kumar said that if he was not sure of the actions being taken by the government, he can request an enquiry.

Bihar CM demands probe into the ‘Intolerable’ incident

Following reports that empty liquor bottles were recovered from the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that 'it was intolerable'. Seeking permission of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha for an immediate enquiry into how the liquor bottles reached the assembly premises, Nitish Kumar said that he will direct Chief Secretary and Director General Police.

"It is not an ordinary thing if the bottles came here. The ones who are doing this should not be spared. Strict action should be taken against them," the Bihar Chief Minister said in the assembly. It may be noted that the sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Bihar where prohibition has been in effect since 2016.

Image: PTI