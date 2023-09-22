Recruitment For 1 Lakh Government Posts Done, One Lakh More Posts To Be Filled Next Year, Says MP CM

Ujjain, Sep 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said one lakh people have been recruited for different government jobs and as many posts will be filled next year in the state.

Assembly polls will be held in the state at the end of the year.

"One lakh persons have been recruited for government posts. Next year, one lakh more posts will be filled," he said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 554.89 crore, including a Rs 500 crore rest house for devotees at Mahakaleshwar Temple here.

Asserting there was no dearth of funds, he said his government was working hard to provide various amenities to people.

Medium and cottage industries are coming up in MP, which is generating employment in thousands, he said.

Chouhan said 552 industrial units would come up at an investment of Rs 1,937 crore and these would generate 28,300 employment opportunities.

He said 1,708 industrial units have come up with an investment of Rs 932, which have generated 16,375 jobs.

"I have laid foundation stones for 305 industrial units that will provide employment to 6,310 persons," the CM said.

Chouhan said a unity mall will be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore in Ujjain, which will exclusively sell indigenous items from various states. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM