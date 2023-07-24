Red Diary Just The Trailer, I Have A Lot More Than That, Says Sacked Rajasthan Minister

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha put the Ashok Gehlot government on the spot again Monday saying he has a lot of information about alleged corruption in the Congress government in the state than mentioned in the so-called 'red diary' which was allegedly snatched away from him during a scuffle. According to Gudha, he was waving a red diary in the Assembly when it was snatched from him. Asked if he possessed another copy of the diary, Gudha said, " “I have a second one and a lot more than that, it was just a trailer. The thing (diary) snatched from me was a trailer and now the film will also come out."

REPUBLIC NEWSBREAK GETS BIGGER



Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha makes explosive claims, says 'I was going to table this dairy but they snatched it from me, why they were snatching the 'red diary'? They are able to do this today because they are in power as long as I… pic.twitter.com/5u6oOcV3KY July 24, 2023

Gudha asked, “Why were they scared of the Red Diary and why did they snatch it from me and assaulted me?”

“I was about to present the red diary in the house. They snatched the red diary from me. Dhariwal and other ministers hit me. They wanted me to apologise, why should I apologise. Rahul Gandhi says that he is not allowed to speak, but now his party is not allowing us to speak,” the sacked minister stated.

I want to ask why should I apologise. You are blaming me for joining hands with BJP. We voted for you in Rajya Sabha 6 times so far, now prove how have I joined hands with BJP. I was carrying that red diary, and Congress thrashed me. Ashok Gehlot took away this dairy from me and… pic.twitter.com/KuTr3awWJe — Republic (@republic) July 24, 2023

After the ruckus in the Assembly, Gudha said: "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?"

Earlier when the House was in motion, Gudha approached Speaker C P Joshi's chair during Zero hour with a "red diary" and demanded that he be allowed to table the diary in the House.

The speaker invited him to his chamber as Gudha waved the red diary. After some time, Gudha approached Shanti Dhariwal, the minister for parliamentary affairs, and accosted him as he stood to speak.

After this, BJP MLAs stirred up commotion and stormed the House well over the "red diary" issue. The House was then adjourned by the Speaker.

The former minister confronted his own Congress government in the Assembly on Friday, leading to his dismissal as minister. He criticised his own government on Friday saying that the state government failed in protecting women from crimes and the government should look inside before commenting on the Manipur issue.

Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" information regarding the "red diary" before the House commenced in the morning.

Reacting on the incident, BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “The whole of Rajasthan wants to know which is the red diary of Gehlot ji, in which detailed information about shady acts was hidden. It has been disclosed by Rajendra Gudha that the way Ashok Gehlot ji was acting for the recovery of a red diary and to destroy it. So now it should be clear what was there in this red diary with black deeds. Was the secret of the scam worth thousands of crores? Was there a list of criminals whom the Rajasthan government has continuously worked to protect?”