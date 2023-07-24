Red Diary Triggers Political Storm, Smriti Irani Claims 'it Contains Black Deeds Of Cong'

Union Minister Smriti, while addressing a press conference, responded to the Rajasthan 'Red Diary' mystery that was raised by sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Monday which led to the suspension of him and a BJP MLA Madan Dilawar from the Rajasthan Assembly citing unruly behaviour.

Launching a sharp attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Irani said, "A Chief Minister who holds such an important Cositutional post directed a public representative to interefere in the investigation of central agency and steal the evidence. Firstly, this is a case of obstruction of justice and secondly, it doesn't matter if the diary was yellow, red or green, but it is very much clear that in that book the black deeds of Congress are mentioned."

During the assembly session on Monday, Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi's chair with a 'red diary' in his hand which he wanted to table. As Gudha waved the red diary, Joshi asked him to come to his chamber and argument between the two followed. The sacked Minister stated that the 'red diary' has information about the alleged irregular financial transactions involving Rajasthan CM Gehlot.