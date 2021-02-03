'Red Fort Incident Against Democracy': Ghulam Nabi Azad Seeks Action Against Perpetrators

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday condemned the violence that took place in Delhi on January 26. The protesting farmers on Republic Day had entered the national capital from three routes - the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border. Soon, the farmers breached the Red Fort and placed their flag atop Red Fort. The protests which were initially peaceful soon turned violent after the farmers and Delhi Police engaged in mass clashes.

READ: Farmers Invade Iconic Red Fort & Plant Own Flag; Shocking Violence Witnessed Across Delhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns Red Fort incident

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the opposition leader remarked that the incident that ensued at Red Fort was against democracy and law and order. Azad also stated that insult of the Tricolor cannot be tolerated. He has also sought stern action against those involved in the Republic Day violence. However, Azad also requested that innocent farmers should not be implicated in false cases pertaining to the incident. Moreover, he has also requested the Centre to take back the three agrarian laws and urged PM Modi to form a committee to investigate the matter.

I request the govt to take back the three farm laws. Some people are missing & I request the PM to constitute a committee to investigate this matter. My party condemns the Jan 26 (violence) in the strongest words possible: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/k9llNMOUy7 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

What happened at the Red Fort should not have happened. It was against democracy & law & order. The insult of the national flag at a place from where the PM addresses the nation can not be tolerated: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/gmY0g38k4w — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Strict action should be taken against whoever was involved (in the Jan 26 violence at Red Fort). But at the same time, I want to say that no attempt should be made to implicate innocent farmer leaders in false cases: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/dwzW5dqlHo — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

'Farmers' Stir Is An Experiment': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Criticises Protest Model

Red Fort breached on Republic Day

As the Delhi Police gave nod to the farmers for a peaceful tractor rally on January 26, violence broke out soon after the farmers entered Delhi. The protestors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk with their tractors, thereby prompting the police to use tear gas shell against them. The situation quickly escalated and the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of city's monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. Even after clear instruction, that no flags except the Tricolour will be used, the farmers not only put flags of the unions but also marched with flags on bikes.

Government's efforts to resolve farmers protests

After multiple rounds of talks, the deadlock between the government and farmer unions remains without an agreement. In addition, the Government of India has also offered to suspend the farm laws for a period of 12-18 months, a commitment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reiterated during his public address. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the Centre is ready to discuss the farm laws both inside and out of Parliament. Even so, the farmer leaders have repeatedly stressed on the issue and demanded a complete withdrawal of the laws.

READ: Suniel Shetty Counters Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Touts 'comprehensive View'