Reduce Fuel Price To What It Was 6 Years Ago: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Tells Centre

Unimpressed by the Central government's reduction in rates of petrol and diesel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday stated that the excise duty should be brought down further to what it was six or seven years ago. In a statement, Uddhav Thackeray censured the Centre for the minimal reduction of excise duty on fuel.

"Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by Rs 8, while the duty on diesel was increased by Rs 18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by Rs 6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction," the chief minister said. A real relief would be to bring the excise duty down to what it was six or seven years ago, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

The excise duty cut will reduce petrol price by Rs 9.5/litre and diesel price by Rs 7/litre, after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar too had a cold response to the Centre's move slashing fuel prices. Pawar claimed that the Union government levied high quantum taxes on fuel, making it impossible for states to provide relief to citizens.

"After importing petrol and diesel, the first tax is collected by Central government and then states impose taxes. Over the year, the Centre's tax was such high quantum that it was impossible for states to reduce excise duty. But the recent move is better than nothing," said the former union minister.

Maharashtra govt should reduce state excise: BJP

Responding to the Maharashtra CM Thackeray's demand, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the MVA government should bring down the state taxes on fuel after the Union government offered a major relief.

In a social media post, Fadnavis said, "By reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the union government is going to bear revenue implication to the tune of Rs one lakh crore annually. Maharashtra government needs to follow suit and reduce state excise duty on petrol and diesel further."

The state excise duty makes fuel rates in Maharashtra one of the highest in the country, and "political parties should take steps to offer further relief to people instead of organising protest rallies on the streets," the former chief minister said.

"With this decision, the union government has once again proved the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government works for the poor," Fadnavis added.

(With inputs from agency)