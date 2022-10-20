Reduction In BMC Wards Challenged In SC Ahead Of Polls; Uddhav Camp Neta Asked To Move HC

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, the Maharashtra government's decision to reduce the number of wards from 236 to 227 was challenged in the Supreme Court. Ex-Mumbai councillor Raju Shripad Pednekar, a Uddhav Thackeray camp leader moved the SC against the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra Ordinance No.7 of 2022 and the subsequent Act which replaced it. Appearing for him, senior advocate Devdutt Kamat pointed out that the apex court had affirmed that the non-completion of the 2021 census would cause no impediment in increasing the number of elected councillors of the BMC.

However, Justice Chandrachud observed, "Challenge the Act before the High Court. The High Court is not disabled from hearing it. Why should we hear challenges to the electoral process of all states here? Let us have the benefit of the High Court judgment". Thereafter, the petition was withdrawn with the liberty to seek relief from the Bombay High Court.

BMC ward delimitation in focus

Lending a blow to Uddhav Thackeray in August, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the delimitation of the BMC wards. While the MVA government had increased the number of wards in BMC from 227 to 236, the Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet reversed this decision on August 3. During a debate on a bill seeking to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to negate the BMC ward delimitation, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar alleged irregularities and corruption in this process by the previous government.

Accepting this demand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde remarked, "A thorough probe will be conducted into the issue raised by Sada Sarvankar. The Anti-Corruption Bureau will probe this. Anyone who is guilty won't be spared. Action won't be taken against anyone based on revenge".

Responding to criticism that how can his government reverse the ward delimitation given that he was the Urban Development Minister back then, Shinde observed, "Even if I was the Urban Development Minister, the policy decision is a collective responsibility. It is the power of the Cabinet. It is essential to correct the wrong". As Congress and Samajwadi Party also supported the government's stance, the bill was passed by voice vote.