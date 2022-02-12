REET Case: BJP Leader Opts For 'Gandhian Method', Sends Postcard To CM Demanding CBI Probe

As the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry grows into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Rathore opted for "Gandhian method of protest" and sent a postcard to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a CBI investigation into the case.

The ex-minister also requested students and teachers to follow the same manner of protest demanding the CBI probe. "I want to give this message to Gehlot that you have not done justice. The lakhs of REET aspirants have been deceived not only in this exam but in many exams in the past. Justice is incomplete... You call yourself a Gandhian, so I have sent you the postcard in a Gandhian manner and appeal to you to set up an enquiry into the REET matter," Rathore told ANI.

Rathore appeals to students, teachers to register their protest in similar manner

He also appealed to demonstrating students and teachers to register their protest in the same manner. "We will complement the government for the good work but will protest against wrongdoings. This is my way, I appeal to all of you to write a line in a postcard saying, "Please conduct a CBI enquiry"," he added.

Over Congress-led state government's decision not to hand over the case to the premier investigating agency, the former union minister said that it has proved CM Gehlot guilty in the "people's court".

"I wonder why does the state government not hand over the matter for investigation to the third party? What is the government trying to hide? Chief Minister, you have been proven guilty in the people's court for what you are trying to hide, so it is better if you order a CBI enquiry immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, amid the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan government cancelled level 2 of the 2021 exam and said that it will be reconducted. The paper of REET which was held on September 26 last year was leaked two days before the exam.

In September 2021, a gang of five people were arrested and a cheating racket was busted by the state police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appear for September 26 exam at an Ajmer centre.

The matter came to the fore when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka, 28, had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal. Several government officers, education department employees, employees and cops have been suspended for their alleged involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

