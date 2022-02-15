REET Paper Leak: Rajasthan Police Use Water Cannon On BJP Protestors Demanding CBI Probe

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) Paper leak grew bigger as BJP held a huge protest demanding a CBI investigation in the matter on Tuesday, February 15. BJP leaders and party workers joined the protest. The police used water cannons to disperse the BJP party workers. Some BJP leaders were detained by the police.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Water cannon used to disperse BJP workers who carried out a protest march in Jaipur, demanding CBI probe into #REETPaperLeak matter. pic.twitter.com/6f52UnswDG — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

BJP members led a protest in a massive number in Jaipur. The idea was to do a gherao and exert pressure on the Congress government. The state government on Saturday denied the demand of the CBI probe into the REET paper leak issue. The denial came in the ongoing Budget session in the Rajasthan Assembly. The state government has asked the opposition party to have to believe in the Special Operation Group (SOG) for conducting a fair investigation.

The BJP workers believe that some top officials and even ministers are involved in the REET paper leak and with state investigative police team will not be able to provide a free and fair investigation and hence they are asking the Central agency to handle the probe.

Meanwhile, amid the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan government cancelled level 2 of the 2021 exam and said that it will be reconducted. The paper of REET which was held on September 26 last year was leaked two days before the exam.

The matter came to the fore when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka, 28, had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal. Several government officers, education department employees, employees and cops have been suspended for their alleged involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

