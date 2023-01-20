'Refer To Constitution': Delhi L-G Saxena Hits Back Over Kejriwal’s ‘Who Is L-G’ Remark

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his recent comments addressed at him in a speech in the Delhi assembly. He shot a letter to CM Kejriwal and suggested that he refer to the Indian constitution for the questions he had raised in the assembly.

Notably in a speech on the floor of the house on January 17, CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the L-G had stopped the Delhi teachers from visiting Finland to receive training. He said the LG office scuttled documentary procedures and government operations.

‘Refer to the constitution of India’

L-G Saxena in his letter said that he has come to know through media reports that CM Kejriwal over the past few days in and out of the state assembly, have made ‘substantively misleading, untrue and derogatory statements against him’.

Answering his statements on ‘who is LG’ and ‘where did he come from’ in an implicit indication on how can he obstruct the Finland training visit of the teachers in Delhi at the tax payers’ expense, He answered, as to "Who is LG' and 'where did he come from’, etc. can be answered, if you were to even cursorily refer to the constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse.”

‘Who is L-G?’

Earlier on January 17, Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly said, “Who is this LG? The one who came and sat on our head. Now they will decide where to teach the children? The mindset of "poor children will not be allowed to get good education" is still there. The country is lagging behind with such feudalistic thinking.”

