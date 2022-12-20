'Reflects Congress' Character': Smriti Irani As Neta Refuses To Apologise For Sexist Slur

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress after a party leader Ajay Rai refused to apologise for his 'latke jhatke' remark against her. She said that expecting an apology is illogical if the entire Congress party prefers such use of language.

"Why is is that the Congress leaders feel that by using such low-level language, by abusing women representatives and freedom fighters, they would please the Gandhi family? Which culture is it that the Gandhi family has certified in Congress?," she questioned while speaking to ANI.

#BREAKING | 'Does Congress only promote those who insult?': Smriti Irani hits out at Congress mentality after sexist remark by Ajay Rai.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/keK9rZE39t — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

The comments which caused an uproar against the Congress was made by East Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai who is said to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. Rai made the remarks while calling Amethi a stronghold of the Congress, although Irani defeated the Gandhi scion in the 2019 elections.

"Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi-many members of the Gandhi family have served the place and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only comes and does 'latke jhatke' and goes away. Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight the 2024 polls from there," Rai had said.

"All these statements, whether its an indecent comment against the honourable President or against me, or it's about killing PM Narendra Modi, or a comment against the Indian Army, in fact were made in the presence of the Gandhi family,'' Irani said. "So why is it that the Gandhi family encourages such disgraceful behaviour? Will the Gandhi family let you prosper only when you utter such rubbish? If it is so, then this is an example which reveals the true character of the Gandhi family."

She further said that those who truly know India also know that insulting women is not in our culture and traditions. "It could be a reflection of their political culture but this is not a tradition that belongs to Kashi neither it is a part of our society or culture", she added.

Congress leader refuses to apologise

Despite the backlash for his statements, Rai refused to apologise saying he did not say anything indecent. "There was no indecency on what I said. I respectfully said that she stays in 'latke jhatke' because she was an actor. I only said the minister is of 'latke jhatke'. What is unparliamentary in that?," he said to Republic Media Network.

"If she defeated Rahul, we will defeat her also and defeat Modi also. You can take what I said as a 'phase of saying'...I didn't use any unparliamentary language. What I said is parliamentary language," he further said.