Reject Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad, Avoid Amethi's Fate: Smriti Irani Urges Kerala Voters

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, cautioning that if he remains in Wayanad, the constituency could suffer the same fate as Amethi did during his tenure as the Member of Parliament (MP) there. Irani, who defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, highlighted the lack of basic infrastructure and developmental initiatives during Gandhi's tenure in Amethi.

During her address at the state-level Women Labour Convention organised by the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Thiruvananthapuram, Irani credited herself for being the one who "sent away" Gandhi from Amethi. She pointed out the dearth of essential facilities such as electricity connections, administrative offices, educational institutions, and medical services in Amethi, which gradually improved after Rahul's departure.

"It was me who sent him (Rahul Gandhi) from UP to Wayanad... The reason for that was that while he was an MP from Amethi, 80 per cent of the people there did not have electricity connections, there was no District Collector’s office, no fire station, no medical college, no Kendriya Vidyalaya or Sainik School and the district hospital had no dialysis centre or X-ray machine... Once he left, all these facilities and infrastructure were made possible there," the BJP leaders said.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: It was me who sent him (Rahul Gandhi) from UP to Wayanad. When he was MP there, 80% of people had no electricity, no fire station, no medical college, no KV school. Once he left, all these facilities became possible. If he stays here (in Wayanad), it… pic.twitter.com/wJcyG7KWwn — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Irani urges Kerala to prevent Gandhi's victory in Wayanad, cites Amethi's plight

Drawing parallels between Amethi and Wayanad, where the Gandhi scion had been the MP before his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case, Irani urged the people to ensure that Wayanad does not face a similar fate.

"Therefore, if he remains in Wayanad, it too shall suffer the same fate as Amethi. So, you (people) have to ensure he does not remain here," the Minister said.

She also emphasised her concerns for Wayanad, regardless of her location in Delhi or Amethi, and shared her decision to convert 250 anganwadis into "saksham" (capable) anganwadis, offering a comprehensive range of services to eligible beneficiaries.

Irani's victory over Gandhi

Smriti Irani who had to taste defeat from Gandhi in Amethi in the 2014 polls, emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections marking the end of the long-standing dominance of the Gandhi family in Amethi, which had been a bastion for Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had contested the 2019 elections on two seats-- Amethi and Wayanad, wherein he lost the former but won the latter. However, the Congress leader was disqualified in March 2023 as an MP due to his conviction in a defamation case in Gujarat's Surat.

(With inputs from agencies)