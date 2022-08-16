Rejig In J&K Congress; Vikar Rasool Wani, A Ghulam Nabi Azad Loyalist, Appointed President

Over a month after mulling a change in leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress replaced Ghulam Mir Azad with Vikar Rasool Wani as the party's President for the region on Tuesday. The former had tendered his resignation last month and the All India Congress Committee appointed Vikar Rasool Wani, a Ghulam Nabi Azad loyalist, as the party's President.

Besides appointing a new President, the grand old party also appointed Raman Bhalla as the Working President for Jammu and Kashmir. Not just that, the high command approved the Consitution of Campaign Committee, Political Affairs Committee, Co-ordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Publicity and Publication Committee, Disciplinary Committee, and Pradesh Election Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed as Chairman of Campaign Committee while Tariq Hamid Karra has been appointed as Chairman of Political Affairs Committee and Vice Chairman of Campaign Committee. Former Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has been appointed as Chairman of Coordination Committee. Prof. Saifuddhin Soz will be heading manifesto Committee.

Congress President has accepted the resignation of Ghulam Ahmed Mir from the post of President, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.



Elections soon in J&K?

This is despite the slim hopes of Assembly Elections taking place in Jammu and Kashmir this year as the Election Commission on August 10 revised the date for publishing the final electoral rolls to November 25 from October 31. The Election Commission had earlier announced the publication of the final electoral rolls of J&K on October 31, but the revised schedule of special summary revision says that the rolls will be published on September 15 and the final rolls published on November 25.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected Assembly since November 2018 when the House was dissolved after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form a government with the support of various Valley-based parties. The Governor’s rule was imposed on the state in June 2018 after the BJP pulled out of the Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government.

Elections for the assembly were put on hold following the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in August 2017, which ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The commencement of the delimitation exercise that was recently completed had raised hopes of early elections.