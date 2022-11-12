'Releasing Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins Hurt Sentiments Of Crores Of People': Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed his displeasure over the release of former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassins, saying that the Supreme Court's decision has hurt the sentiments of crores of people. The release of the six accused was ordered by the apex court on November 11 as the two-judge bench cited their 'satisfactory' conduct during their three decades of imprisonment.

Seven accused -- Nalini Sriharan, RP Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and AG Perarivalan, were arrested for plotting the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi which transpired on May 21, 1991. The killing was carried out by a female suicide bomber named Dhanu at a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. She is said to have been associated with the Sri Lankan Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Convicts released before time. Cong national spox Jairam Ramesh gave statement on it; it shouldn't have happened. Sentiments of crores of Congress workers&countrymen hurt: Cong leader&Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on SC's order to release convicts of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

"The convicts were released before time. Congress national spokesperson Jairam Ramesh also gave a statement on it. It should not have happened," the Chattisgarh CM said. He added that this has hurt the sentiments of the Congress workers as well as the Indian population.

Among those that are now walking free from a life sentence are Nalini Sriharan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, RP Ravichandran, Santhan, and Murugan. Out of these, the court observed that Nalini Sriharan was a woman and that they had even pursued studies during their time in jail.

Congress raises strong objection against SC's decision

Congress leaders are strongly protesting against the SC's decision over the premature release of the accused. Taking to Twitter, the grand old party's MP and general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said that the SC decision is "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous". "The Congress Party criticises it clearly and finds it totally untenable. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue," the statement read.

Statement by Shri @Jairam_Ramesh, AICC Gen. Sec. Incharge Communications on the release of the assassins of Former Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi.

Also reacting to the verdict, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "There should not be any sympathy with terrorists. Modi government's reprehensible silence on the release of the culprits of Rajiv Ji's assassins is a compromise with the terrorist act". He added that those celebrating the release are "indirectly emboldening them."

Sriharan's mother, on the other hand, welcomes the court order saying that she is very happy with her daughter's release. "I'm very happy after the decision by Supreme Court. I want to thank the Supreme Court Judge who gave this order," the 82-year-old Padmavathi told Republic. "I did not have a house. Nobody let us stay at their place either. They did not take us as their tenants. As soon as this happened our whole life crashed. Now, I only hope to move forward with good things in life," she added.