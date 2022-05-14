Relief For AAP As MLA Amanatullah Khan Gets Bail After Arrest Over Obstructing Demolition

In a big relief for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, he was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday on furnishing a bail bond of Rs.50,000 with two sureties each in the like amount. On Thursday, Khan and his supporters were arrested for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on May 9. Based on the complaint of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Shaheen Bagh Police Station filed an FIR against him and others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 153, 186, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Tanwar ruled, "It is a fact that accused persons were carrying no weapons with them. It is also admitted fact that the accused is elected public representative and being an MLA, it is expected from him that he will make efforts to maintain law and order. Also, there are no chances of him absconding if he is released on bail. The fact that accused is no longer required for custodial interrogation and considering submission made on behalf of accused and above stated facts and circumstances, application moved by the IO for judicial custody of the accused is hereby rejected."

His bail conditions include:

He will not obstruct any public official in the discharge of their public duty

He will not tamper with the evidence nor try to win over prosecution witnesses

He will not deliberately try to delay the investigation and trial

He shall not leave the country without the permission of the court

He was arrested by Delhi Police at Madanpur Khadar y'day, where SDMC conducted an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/i2gjpd6xQT — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Supreme Court refuses to stay demolition drive

Even as CPM moved the Supreme Court challenging the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive, it did not get any relief. The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai came down heavily on the party for politicising the matter and asked it to seek relief from the Delhi High Court. It observed, "If you're representing somebody, then we will issue orders according to the proper forum. We can't pass orders for a political party".