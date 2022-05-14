Relief For AAP As MLA Amanatullah Khan Gets Bail After Arrest Over Obstructing Demolition

Quick links:
In a big relief for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, he was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday on furnishing a bail bond of Rs.50,000 with two sureties each in the like amount. On Thursday, Khan and his supporters were arrested for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on May 9. Based on the complaint of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Shaheen Bagh Police Station filed an FIR against him and others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 153, 186, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.
Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Tanwar ruled, "It is a fact that accused persons were carrying no weapons with them. It is also admitted fact that the accused is elected public representative and being an MLA, it is expected from him that he will make efforts to maintain law and order. Also, there are no chances of him absconding if he is released on bail. The fact that accused is no longer required for custodial interrogation and considering submission made on behalf of accused and above stated facts and circumstances, application moved by the IO for judicial custody of the accused is hereby rejected."
Even as CPM moved the Supreme Court challenging the SDMC's anti-encroachment drive, it did not get any relief. The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai came down heavily on the party for politicising the matter and asked it to seek relief from the Delhi High Court. It observed, "If you're representing somebody, then we will issue orders according to the proper forum. We can't pass orders for a political party".
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Please see what kind of misrepresentations are going to create a political hype. It is said the removal of encroachment from a public road is routine and notice is not needed. This is a removal of scrap holdings, like tables, chairs outside on the road is removed by shop owners themselves. But from where are they getting information that buildings are being brought down"? Finally, CPM withdrew its petition.