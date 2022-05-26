Relief For PDP As Youth Wing Chief Waheed Para Gets Bail In Terror-related Case

In a major relief for PDP on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted bail to its youth wing chief Waheed Para in a terrorism-related matter. A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Chatterji Koul was hearing his appeal against the order of the special NIA court dated July 20, 2021, denying him bail. Maintaining that the evidence presented by the prosecution is too sketchy to be believed prima facie, it held that there was no proof that Para was associated with any terrorist organization.

Thus, it directed that Para be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.1 lakh with a surety of the like amount. The court ruled, "Viewed from any angle, the evidence assembled by the Investigating Agency and relied upon by the prosecution to prosecute the appellant even if accepted as it is without any denial or rebuttal by the appellant, is not such on the basis of which the Court can formulate an opinion that the allegations proved during the investigation are prima facie true. The evidence as is gathered by the prosecution is too sketchy to be believed prima facie true, that too, with a view to deny bail to the appellant".

It added, "On the close scrutiny of the material placed on record in the shape of statements of various witnesses, the prosecution appears to have prima facie established that the appellant was meeting with and was seen in the company of one Yousaf Gadoora, an over-ground worker, a member of terrorist organization. Whether this meeting was aimed at supporting the terrorist organization by providing funds and other logistics is not substantiated by any of the statements of the witnesses recorded during investigation". Taking to Twitter, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the verdict.

Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para gets bail & I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction & determination. https://t.co/d65Cj6puwt — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 25, 2022

PDP leader Waheed Para's arrest

Along with other mainstream political leaders, Para was detained on August 5, 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked. While he was released from a sub-jail and put under house arrest in February 2020, the NIA arrested him 9 months later in suspended DSP Davinder Singh's case. Based on the alleged disclosure of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed, the arrest took place three days after he filed nomination papers from Pulwama for the District Development Council election. Granting bail to the PDP youth wing president on January 9, 2021, the special NIA court highlighted loopholes in the agency's case.

However, he was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing of the J&K Police while he was walking out of the Jammu District Jail. He was brought to Srinagar for investigation in connection with the link of J&K politicians with Pakistan and terrorists. This FIR was registered under various Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39, and 40 of the UAPA read with Sections 120B, 121, 121A and 124A of the Indian Penal Code. As per the FIR, unnamed politicians of the Union Territory were accused of “aiding and supporting” terrorism and establishing “relations with different Pakistan-supported terrorist and secessionist organizations.